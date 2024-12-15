The fallout from Real Marid’s 3-3 La Liga draw at Rayo Vallecano has continued with major focus on Vinicius Junior.

Los Blancos headed across the capital looking to close the title gap on Barcelona despite struggling on recent trips to Vallecas.

The visitors twice came from behind on the night, but as Rayo roared back in the second half, the home side sealed a point against the defending champions.

Vinicius Jr did not start against Rayo, with the Brazilian introduced as a late substitute, and was booked for dissent late on.

He reacted angrily to a decision going against him and a fifth yellow card of the campaign means he will miss the final league game of the year against Sevilla on December 22.

The Rayo fans jeered Vinicius’ booking, and he was chanted at on his way off the pitch, with the forward appearing to antagonise the home fans with a mocking gesture over the club potentially being relegated in 2025.

Rayo president Raul Martin Presa voiced his annoyance on the incident and Vinicius could face further action from La Liga.

“Attitudes like Vinicius’ are not appropriate, telling fans at Rayo to ‘Go to the Segunda’, when for us, being in La Liga means survival at all levels,” as per reports from Cadena COPE.