Rayo Vallecano manager admits to fortune against Real Madrid

Real Madrid were left very frustrated to have not defeated Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were held to a 3-3 draw at Vallecas, although they believe that they were on the wrong end of refereeing decisions.

The big one involved Vinicius Junior and Abdul Mumin. The Rayo defender appeared to catch Vinicius inside the penalty area, but no foul was given on-field or by VAR, much to the chagrin of Real Madrid.

As per Marca, Rayo head coach Inigo Perez admitted that he thought his side were fortunate in that moment.

“I don’t like to lie, I think it’s Mumin who kicks (Vinicius). I always try to be honest and when I saw it I said that I can whistle it but also not. They are delicate plays that with VAR you have to be extremely careful.

Real Madrid will undoubtedly be very annoyed at the matter, as they have relinquished the advantage that they had over Barcelona.