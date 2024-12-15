Barcelona star Pedri had a clear message for his teammates after their 1-0 La Liga loss to Leganes.

The Catalan giants have now lost successive home league games and end the weekend on top of the table only by goal difference ahead of Atletico Madrid.

With the gap now closed to zero points, Barcelona’s clash with Los Rojiblancos on December 21 becomes vital, as the league leader could change for the start of 2025.

Barcelona’s slump in domestic matters is a growing concern with just one league win in their last six domestic games.

In contrast, their Champions League form is superb, with five successive wins in Europe, and Pedri wants the team to channel that into league matters in the second half of the campaign.

“We have to start games better. When a team like that scores a goal away from home against you, they put a lot of players back in defence – but we still had chances,” as per quotes from Marca.

“We have to be more clinical in front of goal, if we want to win games. We have to improve in La Liga, we’ve had a bad run.

“We have many games in a row, but that’s no excuse. We have to finish games with the same confidence we have in the Champions League.”

If Barcelona win at home to Atletico Madrid they will hold on to top spot at the start of 2025, but anything less could allow Real Madrid to overtake them, if they beat Sevilla.