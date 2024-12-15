“One of the most complicated away games” – Jude Bellingham reacts to Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Madrid had been looking better in recent weeks, but they incurred another disappointing result on Saturday as they drew 3-3 against Rayo Vallecano. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had been 2-0 down in the early stages before fighting back to go 3-2 up, before Isi Palazon ensured a share of the spoils.

Jude Bellingham was again in top form for Real Madrid, as he scored for the sixth consecutive La Liga match. After the match at Vallecas, he reacted on social media (via MD) to the frustrating result that he and his teammates were subjected to.

“One of the most complicated away games but we should have left with more than a point. Rest and refocus for a chance to win another title on Wednesday.”

Bellingham has been in outstanding form in recent weeks, and after a slow start to the season, he is starting to look back to his best. Real Madrid will be absolutely delighted with the English midfielder’s performances.