Barcelona assistant boss Marcus Sorg called on the team to respond to the demands of playing multiple games.

The Catalan giants are balancing La Liga and UEFA Champions League matters this season with an average of one game every 3-4 days.

A 1-0 home defeat against Leganes saw their league title lead cut to goal difference over second place Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s slump in domestic form is a growing concern, with just one league win in their last six domestic games, and they take on Los Rojiblancos in their final league game of 2024 on December 21.

Sorg filled in on the touchline for Barcelona, with Hansi Flick starting his two game dugout ban, and the German coach admitted their resilience needs to improve.

“We had 20 chances despite not playing a good match, but we didn’t score. It’s difficult to win like this,” as per reports from Marca.

“We have to learn from this. We’ve played many demanding matches in a few days and the team is not used to it We have to work on it.”

If Barcelona win at home to Atletico Madrid they will hold on to top spot at the start of 2025, but anything less could allow Real Madrid to overtake them, if they beat Sevilla.