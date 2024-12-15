Leganes seal shock Barcelona win to throw open La Liga title race

Barcelona have seen their La Liga title lead cut to zero after a shock 1-0 loss at home to Leganes.

La Blaugrana have now lost successive home league games and end the weekend on top of the table only by goal difference ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Sergio Gonzalez’s fourth minute header gave Leganes a surprise early lead on the road in Catalonia and the visitors simply held on from there.

Barcelona threw everything at Leganes, with Robert Lewandowski denied multiple times, and captain Raphinha hitting the bar before the break.

The hosts also had two penalty appeals turned down in the second half as the suspended Hansi Flick started his two game touchline ban.

Up next for Barcelona is a huge clash with Atletico Madrid on December 21, as the season hits the half way point in the final game of 2024, which will decide who starts 2025 as league leaders.

