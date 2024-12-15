Girona leading the race to sign Barcelona star in 2025

Barcelona are expected to sell at least one central defender in 2025, most likely during next summer’s transfer window. Pau Cubarsi is certain to stay, and it is also likely that Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez will also be remaining at the club – as such, the choice would be between Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia.

Christensen has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League, and given that his contract runs out in 2026, he would make the most sense as a sale. However, there is almost significant interest in Garcia, and according to Relevo, Girona are currently leading the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Garcia was on loan at Girona last season, and he was a standout performer during his time at Montilivi. They have retained their interest ever since, so if Barcelona do decide that he is the one to be sold, they would have at least one willing suitor.