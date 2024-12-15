Former Real Madrid star sends message of support to Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid lost further ground in the La Liga title race with a 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos made the short trip across the capital looking to close the title gap on Barcelona despite their mixed recent record in Vallecas.

The visitors twice came from behind on the night, but as Rayo rallied in the second half, the hosts secured a superb point against the defending champions.

England star Jude Bellingham netted just before the break – to tie the game at 2-2 – but the midfielder was unable to ignite a win late on.

Bellingham has regularly spoken out this season, to apologise to fans after poor performances, and he called on the team to bounce back ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in midweek.

His message on social media received widespread support from Real Madrid fans and former teammate Toni Kroos who added ‘what a player’ in reference to Bellingham’s growing off-field influence in Madrid.

😉Toni Kroos with the shout out to Jude Bellingham #RealMadrid https://t.co/FruK4xD1uH — Football España (@footballespana_) December 15, 2024

Mexican side Pachuca have been confirmed as Real Madrid’s opponents in Qatar on December 18 after they beat Al Ahly on penalties in the semi finals.