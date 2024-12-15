Barcelona fume at “double standards” involving Vinicius Junior and Hansi Flick

Real Madrid were left furious after their 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night, particularly in regards to multiple refereeing decisions. However, one that has been pointed out as perhaps having gone in their favour involves Vinicius Junior.

During the second half at Vallecas, Vinicius was yellow-carded for dissent, having shouted in the race of on-field referee Juan Martinez Munuera. He was perhaps fortunate to avoid further punishment, although it does mean that he will be unable to play against Sevilla next weekend due to suspension.

However, Barcelona feel aggrieved at Vinicius only being cautioned over the incident, as per MD. They especially feel this way when taking into account Hansi Flick’s dismissal against Real Betis last weekend, which has subsequently landed him a two-match touchline ban.

Refereeing is always a polarising debate in Spanish football, especially when it involves Barcelona and/or Real Madrid. It is no surprise that the two clubs are clashing over this matter.