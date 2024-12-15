Barcelona aiming to close defensive signing in January

Barcelona are currently leading the race to sign Jonathan Tah, who has attracted interest from a whole host of clubs over the last few months – this includes the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The German defender will not sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen, which means that he will be able to agree a pre-contract from next month.

As per Relevo, Barcelona want to have a deal for Tah wrapped up as soon as possible. Their idea is to anticipate the competition – especially from Bayern – by offering a deal at the earliest opportunity, and they are hoping that an agreement will be finalised in January.

Barcelona are very interested in adding Tah to their centre-back options. If he were to join, his arrival would almost certainly mean that one defender would leave next summer – as things stand, the choice would be between Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia.