Atletico Madrid to hold off contract talks with star midfielder

Pablo Barrios has been one of Atletico Madrid’s standout performers so far this season, and he has already established himself as an undisputed starter in the eyes of Diego Simeone. As a result of this, the club are looking to tie home down to a new long-term contract.

Barrios’ current deal ends in 2028, but the idea is for him to stay for longer. Contract talks have been ongoing for a while, but according to Relevo, these have been put on hold until next month at the earliest.

In recent months, Barrios has attracting continual interest from clubs in the Premier League, such as Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Atletico Madrid are determined to retain his services for many years to come, and given that he is only 21 years of age, he can be a staple of their midfield for a very long time, following in the footsteps of current teammate Koke Resurreccion.