Atletico Madrid set to finalise €20m midfield departure

Atletico Madrid were very busy during the 2024 summer transfer window, having made the big-money signings of Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand. They are unlikely to be as busy in 2025, although they will still want to do significant business in the market.

However, it is likely that sales would be needed before that can happen. Fortunately, one is already about to be closed, as Relevo have reported that RB Leipzig are “very close” to completing the permanent signing of the Belgian midfielder.

Atleti would receive €20m once Vermeeren’s sale is finalised, and this would be added to the €3m that they already received from the initial loan deal.

There is bound to be disappointment at Atletico Madrid that the signing of Vermeeren, who joined from Royal Antwerp in January, has failed to work out. Nevertheless, the money received should be very beneficial ahead of next summer’s transfer window.