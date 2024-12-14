WATCH: Rodrygo puts Real Madrid in the lead with a long-range screamer

Real Madrid have managed to turn the game around against Rayo Vallecano with three well-taken goals in a short space of time.

The Spanish champions found themselves 2-0 down after 36 minutes, but goals from Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes have now put Real Madrid in the lead.

The Brazilian attacker scored the third goal of the game for Real Madrid in the 56th minute with a long-range screamer to put his side ahead.

Real Madrid will now look to build on their impressive performance over the last 20 minutes and secure all three points here. They will look to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

They have managed to score a couple of outstanding goals tonight, and it will be interesting to see if they can tighten up at the back and grind out a positive result now.

