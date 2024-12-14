Valencia contemplate managerial sacking after latest La Liga defeat

Valencia have had a very difficult season up until now, and that continued on Friday as they lost 1-0 away to Real Valladolid – it is a result that has seen them drop to last in the La Liga standings, although they have played two games less than La Pucela, who are now directly above them.

It’s now three defeats in a row for Los Che, and there is increasing fan unhappiness because of the situation. Supporters are gradually turning on head coach Ruben Baraja, and according to Marca, club bosses are now considering whether to sack him ahead of their next match, which is against fellow strugglers Espanyol on Wednesday.

The final decision on the matter will be made by Peter Lim, Valencia’s controversial majority shareholder. It could end up being the case that Baraja gets the club’s remaining two fixtures in 2024, although if they were also defeats, it would mean an even more precarious situation.