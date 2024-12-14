Real Valladolid finally confirm new manager two weeks after dismissal

Real Valladolid won for the first time in La Liga since October when they defeated Valencia on Friday night, and that result moved them off the bottom of the table. Less than 24 hours later, they have now confirmed their new head coach.

Earlier this week, it was reported that an agreement had been reached with Diego Cocca, who has managed in Argentina and Mexico but never in Europe. On Saturday, the appointment was made official, with the 52-year-old signing on initially until the end of the current season.

La Pucela have confirmed that Cocca will be accompanied by Marcelo Goux (technical assistant), Renso Valinoti (fitness coach) and Ignacio Laurino (analyst).

The head coach position had been vacant at Valladolid for almost two weeks, following Paulo Pezzolano’s sacking after the 5-0 home defeat against Atletico Madrid on the 30th of November. Cocca will be eyeing up a strong start to his tenure, with his first match in charge being against Girona next Friday.