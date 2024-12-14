Real Madrid star rejects winter move to Bundesliga

Given how stretched Real Madrid’s squad has been so far this season, it is unlikely that anyone would leave the club during the upcoming winter transfer window – especially as there is not expected to be any signings. However, that has not stopped clubs from making arrangements to make a move for Endrick Felipe.

According to Relevo, there have been multiple sides from the Bundesliga that have spoken to the representatives of the 18-year-old attacker. However, they were all met with the same answer, and that is that he has no desire to leave Real Madrid on loan.

Endrick has had a frustrating lack of minutes since joining from Palmeiras during the summer, and he has managed only one start despite having been fit and available throughout. Despite this, he only wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he will continue fighting for his place.

Real Madrid do risk Endrick’s development stagnating if he stays, given that he is unlikely to be too much action during the second half of the season. However, retaining his services is needed given that there is not too much depth in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.