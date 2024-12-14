Real Madrid on alert as Manchester United receive approval to make move for La Liga defender

The future of Miguel Gutierrez has received significant speculation throughout 2024. Girona managed to retain his services during the summer transfer window, although it could be considerably more difficult to do so in 2025.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with re-signing Gutierrez, especially given that it appears likely that they will miss out on the signing of Alphonso Davies, who’s expected to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old would be an excellent Plan B option, especially as he can be signed for €8m.

However, talkSPORT (via ED) have now reported that Manchester United have entered the race for Gutierrez. Ruben Amorim, the club’s new head coach, has approved the possible signing of the young Spaniard, whose release clause is €35m.

Girona are unlikely to accept much less than that amount, and if that were to happen, €17.5m would go to Real Madrid as they have 50% of Gutierrez’s rights. It remains to be seen how the situation plays out next summer.