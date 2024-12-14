Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the Palmeiras youngster Vitor Reis.

According to a report from the Brazilian edition of GOAL, the Spanish outfit have been in touch with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 18-year-old and they are hoping to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Palmeiras in the coming months.

The Spanish outfit will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea as well. Reis is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in South America and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the youngster. They could provide him with the platform to push for trophies in the coming seasons. Real Madrid have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 18-year-old fulfil his potential as well.

They certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line.