PSG attacker Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away in the coming months.

The 21-year-old Dutch international attacker is on loan at RB Leipzig and he has impressed with his performances for the German club. According to a report from Caught Offside, Real Madrid are keen on signing the 21-year-old and they are keeping tabs on his situation.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is prepared to make an offer to sign him. The 21-year-old is versatile enough to operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a forward across the front three. If they can get the deal across the line, he will add goals and creativity to the Real Madrid attack.

Real Madrid need more quality and depth in their attack and the 21-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment. He has shown his quality in German football and he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in Spain as well. Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for the player.

The Spanish giants will be looking to push for major trophies in the coming seasons and they will look to win the Champions League as well. They need quality players at their disposal. Signing a versatile attacker like Simons would be a wise decision.

The player has three goals and two assists to his name in all competitions and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Spanish champions. They were able to retain their domestic crown this season and they need to improve their squad during the January transfer window. It has been a mediocre season by their standards so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly during the second half of the campaign.