Predicted Teams Rayo Vallecano-Real Madrid: Two changes to be made by Carlo Ancelotti

For the first time this season, Real Madrid can go top of La Liga – albeit they may only do so for 24 hours as Barcelona play tomorrow. They take on Rayo Vallecano in a local derby that promises to be a very intriguing occasion.

Real Madrid have bounced back well in recent weeks, having won four of their last five La Liga matches. They will hope to carry on that run, although they will be without the services of Kylian Mbappe, who was injured against Atalanta in midweek. As per Marca, he will be replaced by Rodrygo Goes, with one more change being Luka Modric in for Dani Ceballos.

Rayo are off the back of an impressive 1-0 victory at Valencia last weekend, and head coach Inigo Perez is only expected to make one change: Sergio Camello in for Randy Nteka. James Rodriguez is not expected to start against his former club, although he could make an appearance from the bench.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances of winning this one, although Vallecas is a very difficult place to go. Rayo will not make it easy at all, that is for sure.