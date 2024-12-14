Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Spanish side have had to go through problems when it comes to the registration of Dani Olmo, and they need to sort out the registration of the Spaniard quickly.

According to TBR Football, Barcelona have struggled to register Olmo this season and he will be a free agent due to a clause in his contract if the registration is not sorted by the new year. The Spanish outfit must look to sort out the situation quickly. The player is registered to Barcelona temporarily until the end of the year.

According to reports, clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are open to signing Raphinha so that his departure can free up space for the Whites to register Olmo. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

English clubs have played a key role in his development when he was at Leeds United and it will be interesting to see where Raphinha ends up. Arsenal have already informed Barcelona that they would be willing to sign the Brazilian. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to lose Raphinha in the coming months.

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit and the 28-year-old Brazilian winger would be a quality acquisition for them.