Nottingham Forest eyeing up January move for 22-year-old La Liga winger

Real Valladolid moved off the bottom of the La Liga table on Friday as they defeated Valencia, which was their first win the competition since October. They have since appointed Diego Cocca as their new head coach, and he will be eyeing up signings during the upcoming winter transfer window as he aims to drag La Pucela away from the relegation zone.

However, it is likely that departures will be needed before Valladolid can strengthen the first team squad, and one of the players most likely to leave is Raul Moro. The 22-year-old has been one of their standout performers since the start of the season, and this has led to clubs registering their interest.

As per Relevo (via ED), Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs keen on Moro, who has three goals in La Liga so far this season. The Premier League side are eyeing up a move for him in January, and reportedly, they have already instigated first contacts.

Moro would bring in enough money for Valladolid to make multiple signings, which is why they are likely to consider any offer that comes their way for the winger. His departure would be a big loss, but needs must.