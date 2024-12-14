“How much I love you my Sevilla” – Jesus Navas opens up ahead of final Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan appearance

On Saturday, Sevilla will play their penultimate match of 2024 as they host Celta Vigo at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. It promises to be a special and emotional occasion as it will be the final home match in the career of club legend Jesus Navas.

It’s been known for months that Navas will be retiring at the end of the year because of a chronic hip injury. Next week’s trip to Real Madrid will be his last match as a professional, but the game against Celta is bound to be more special.

Ahead of it, he posted a poignant message on Instagram (via Marca).

“Hard to sleep, wish time would stop.. So many memories and emotions lived together, and amazed by so many displays of affection. Happy for so much, how much I love you my Sevilla.”

Sevilla will hope that they can pay tribute to one of their greatest ever players by securing a much-needed victory.