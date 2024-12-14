“They can also improve” – Hansi Flick issues plea to referees after confirmation of touchline ban

Should Real Madrid defeat Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, they would replace Barcelona as La Liga leaders. However, the Catalans would re-take their advantage if they defeat Leganes 24 hours later, as they go in search of only their second victory in six league matches.

Barcelona will not have Hansi Flick in the dugout at the Estadi Olimpic, as he begins a two-match suspension after his dismissal during last week’s 2-2 draw at Real Betis. As per MD, he spoke on the matter during his press conference.

“My reaction was not good, that’s clear. I tried to talk to Frenkie. I don’t want us to complain about the referees. I don’t want to waste energy on this that we can’t change. You have to accept the decisions. It has been a hard blow, but we have to accept it. Maybe I should work on my behaviour.

“I have just arrived and it is a different league. I only ask that they always whistle the same, in the same way. I accept the sanction. But we must play better. What I want, and they do, is not to complain to the referees. It’s different from a few years ago. Our philosophy is to do what we can do. Referees can also improve. We are human people and they make mistakes.”

Significant changes are expected to be made by Flick for Sunday’s match, which could see Ronald Araujo making his first appearance of the season. He confirmed that the Barcelona defender is ready for action.

“It’s normal that when you come out of an injury you need some time before you return to the highest level. Ansu has trained with the team. And Christensen. Araujo can play, it’s a step forward. He’s in good shape. All the physical work is very good.”