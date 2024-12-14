Barcelona to rest key defender against Leganes as Ronald Araujo prepares for first appearance of the season

Barcelona will be aiming for only their second win in six La Liga matches when they take on Leganes at the Estadi Olimpic on Sunday night. On the back of a gruelling victory over Borussia Dortmund during the week, it is expected that a number of changes will be made by Hansi Flick.

The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ferran Torres have chances to start, while in defence, Diario AS say that the option of Ronald Araujo making his first appearance of the season is gaining a lot of traction from within Can Barca.

As such, the expectation that Araujo will start against Leganes, and he would be replacing Pau Cubarsi in the line-up. The 17-year-old sensation has not had many opportunities to rest in recent weeks, although it looks like he will be afforded one this weekend.

Barcelona will be keen to take extra precautions with Araujo, who has been out since July after he suffered a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing in the 2024 Copa America. However, if he is at 100% ahead of Sunday, it would be a no-brainer to play him.