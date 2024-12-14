Barcelona to end traditional pre-season tour of United States as new destination picked out

Traditionally, Barcelona have travelled to the United States for their annual pre-season tour. They have gone stateside for the last three years, although it turns out that this streak will end next summer.

As reported by Catalunya Radio (via Diario AS), it has been decided internally that Barcelona will not travel to the United States next summer. Instead, Hansi Flick’s first team squad will travel to Asia, where they have now been since 2019.

Japan, China and South Korea are all being considered as possible locations for Barcelona to play pre-season friendlies, of which there will be three in total.

Over the last three summers, Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced off in a pre-season Clasico in the United States, although that will not happen in 2025 regardless of location because Los Blancos will be at the Club World Cup. It is unknown as to whether this played a part in the decision that has come from Can Barca.