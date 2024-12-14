Barcelona to consider defender’s exit during winter transfer window

In the coming weeks, Barcelona should be able to call on the services of Andreas Christensen, who has been out since August after undergoing surgery on a troubling Achilles tendon injury. He was partly involved in training with the group earlier this week, so his return to action will not be too far away.

Once Christensen returns, Hansi Flick would have five senior central defensive options: Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo, Christensen and Eric Garcia. Given that Barcelona are also already working on the signing of Jonathan Tah for next summer, it opens the door to one of these players leaving.

According to Sport, Garcia is the most likely to depart, and he could even end up leaving the club during next month’s transfer window.

Garcia was utilised as a makeshift midfielder earlier in the season because the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi were injured, but now with almost everyone back, it means that his prominence is very low. Barcelona need to make sales to balance their books, and his is one that makes sense.