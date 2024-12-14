Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

According to Fichajes, the English outfit are demanding £40 million for Rashford and Barcelona are keeping tabs on him. The Catalan outfit are looking to sign a quality attacker, and Rashford would be a superb acquisition for them.

He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he would be a solid acquisition for the Spanish club. Robert Lewandowski is in the twilight stages of his career and he will need to be replaced adequately.

Rashford would be a superb acquisition for the Spanish club. Meanwhile, clubs like PSG and Bayern Munich are keen on the Manchester United attacker. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Rashford has not been at his best in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to move to Spain and join one of the biggest clubs in the world. Barcelona could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies in the coming seasons. He is at the peak of his powers right now, and he could hit the ground running in Spanish football.

The player has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are ready to pay up. Although they are struggling with financial problems, they have the resources to pay £40 million for the versatile attacker.