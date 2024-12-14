Barcelona keen on Benfica star with €42m release clause, club-to-club talks planned for next month

Left-back is one of the positions that Barcelona want to address in 2025. Within the club, there has been a general acceptable that Alejandro Balde has not been up to standard so far this season, with the belief being that his lack of serious competition being the primary reason for this. As such, there are plans to make a signing next summer.

Alphonso Davies is someone that has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, although it seems more likely that he will remain at Bayern Munich. As such, they are now considering another option: Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

As per A Bola (via MD), Barcelona are interested in Carreras, and they have already scheduled club-to-club talks with Benfica – these will take place when the two sides meet in the Champions League next month. The report also states that Real Madrid hold an interest in the 21-year-old, as do Manchester United.

Carreras has a €42m release clause, so signing him would not be easy for Barcelona unless they can significantly improve their financial situation before the end of the season. Right now, that looks difficult.