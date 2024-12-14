Barcelona

Barcelona in advanced talks to sign defender ahead of next summer

Barcelona are already preparing their business for next summer’s transfer window, and high on the list is adding defensive reinforcements to Hansi Flick’s squad. Currently, the best-placed to sign is Jonathan Tah.

In recent weeks, several clubs – including the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter Milan – have joined the race to sign Tah, who will almost certainly leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season once his contract runs out. However, it is Barcelona that are currently leading that race, as reported by Fabrizio Romani (via MD).

Last week, Barcelona sporting director Deco travelled to Leverkusen to speak with Tah and his agent, Pini Zahavi. Their interest is serious, and if he does join, it would almost certainly mean that one of Andreas Christensen or Eric Garcia ends up leaving the club next summer – at this stage, the former is the player that is most likely to depart.

