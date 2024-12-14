Alphonso Davies alternative available to Real Madrid for €50m

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with Alphonso Davies for much of the last 12 months, and although at one stage it seemed inevitable that he would join as a free agent next summer, it is now more likely that the Canadian defender signs a new contract at Bayern Munich. If that happens, Los Blancos would need to move on.

Due to the poor performances of Ferland Mendy this season, it’s likely that Real Madrid will try to sign a new left-back even if Davies does not arrive. One option could be former player Theo Hernandez, whom they have been linked with in the past.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are willing to sell Hernandez, who is only contracted to the club until 2026. Because of this contract situation, they are willing to accept offers in the region of €50m.

Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca has not been pleased with Hernandez’s levels in recent months, which is why the club is willing to sell him. Real Madrid could take advantage, should they deem him to be the right transfer.