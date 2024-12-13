Villarreal star Alex Baena willing to forgive Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena is willing to turn the page on his feud with Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde, the 23-year-old has explained. The Uruguayan midfielder was accused of assault by Baena after a match between the two in April of 2022.

Following a match between Villarreal and Real Madrid, Valverde allegedly found Baena outside the Villarreal team bus in the car park and punched him. After the incident, Baena was seen sporting a bruised eye, and Valverde did not comment on the incident.

Baena then submitted an accusation of assault to the police, but the case was not pursued due to a lack of evidence. It was also reported that Valverde was out for Baena after the latter had said something untoward about his unborn child, amid difficulties during the pregnancy – this is also unproven, and has been strenuously denied by Baena.

Speaking to Relevo, Baena, who in his own words is enjoying the best 18 months of his life, explained that he was hoping to move on from the incident.

“Things happened and that’s it, I forgive everything that has happened because to move forward you have to know how to forgive and forget; on my part, everything is fine,” he explained.

The Spain international explained that he has not spoken with Valverde, but that their recent encounters have not included any extra needle.

“I have not spoken with him, we have had to face each other a couple of times after what happened and it has been completely normal. If one day we can talk to him and we can clarify what happened, then I’m for it.”