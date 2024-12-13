Valencia hit rock bottom with Valladolid loss in relegation battle

Valencia have dropped to the bottom of La Liga after a 1-0 loss away at Real Valladolid.

Los Che find themselves in deep trouble as the campaign approaches the half-way point with just one league win in their last nine games.

However, defeat against another team fighting against the drop is a blow, as they trade places with Valladolid and sit bottom of the league rankings.

Both teams had only won two league games ahead of their crunch showdown but the hosts seized the early initiative.

A defensive error allowed Anuar Tuhami the chance to race clear and the Moroccan international eventually kept his cool to stab home on 20 minutes.

Valencia’s second half rally never materialised, as Valladolid held them off with ease, despite a controversial late red card for Juanmi Latasa.

Los Che now have two vital league games to wrap up 2024 with Valladolid ending the year at Girona on December 20.

