Tottenham Hotspur interested in €16m swoop for La Liga defender liked by Ange Postecoglou

Getafe have not had too many redeeming features this season, but the one strength has been their defence. Despite sitting 15th with just three wins, Getafe have only conceded 13 goals in 16 games.

At the heart of that defence is Omar Alderete. The Paraguayan defender, who recently played a key role in beating Argentina, has been a bastion at the back for Jose Bordalas. However he might not be around much longer.

Alderete has a €16m release clause according to Diario AS, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in activating that clause. The 27-year-old is on the shortlist for Spurs, and manager Ange Postecoglou has seemingly requested his signing, having admired his strength and ability on the ball.

Getafe’s hardman has been linked with Atletico Madrid in recent months, and certainly few forwards envy the task of going up against him. This season Alderete has played 15 times for Getafe in La Liga missing just one game.