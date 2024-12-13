Surprise Real Madrid player credited as glue in dressing room between stars

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have seen an upturn in form in recent weeks, albeit amid some lingering doubts, and there are those who would tell you it is no coincidence that Brahim Diaz is playing more often. The former Manchester City and AC Milan playmaker missed six weeks through injury, but has now been involved in 11 straight games.

Brahim is averaging a goal contribution every 163 minutes, and has just one less than competition Rodrygo Goes (5) – but having played 699 fewer minutes. Relevo say that the Real Madrid dressing room believe him to be essential, and his creativity and intensity with and without the ball is crucial.

His value goes far beyond his contribution on the pitch. Los Blancos and Carlo Ancelotti are highly appreciative of his role in the dressing room, and consider him solid gold in terms of team chemistry. Brahim spends some of his free time with Jude Bellingham, and took Kylian Mbappe out for dinner on his arrival. He has also organised barbecues with Arda Guler, and has a deep connection with Fede Valverde. Beyond that, he’s often seen joking with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and now Endrick Felipe.

Last season Ancelotti commented that the Real Madrid dressing room was the healthiest he’d ever coached, and during their struggles, he was asked if that was still the case. The Italian maintained the atmosphere was healthy, but clearly with characters like Brahim are important to keep it that way, who was injured at the time. Dani Carvajal’s injury and Toni Kroos’ retirement are also keenly felt.