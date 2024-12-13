Spain find out route to 2026 World Cup following draw

Spain can map out one of two routes to the 2026 World Cup, after the draw for the qualifying groups was drawn on Friday. Their spot will hinge on their result in the Nations League.

La Roja could fall in one of two groups depending on how they fare in the Nations League quarter-finals in March against the Netherlands. Should they defeat the Dutch, they will be placed in Group E alongside Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

Should Ronald Koeman get one over on La Roja, then Spain will take on Finland, Poland, Lithuania and Malta in Group G. The format will see six groups of four teams and six with five teams. The sides that finish top will qualify automatically for the World Cup, and the second-placed sides will go into a play-off system.

They will go up against the best-placed Nations League sides that have not qualified to decide the final four spots, totalling 16 for Europe in the 48-team tournament. The format of the groups is much more simple, with each side playing each other home and away.