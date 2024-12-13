Sevilla legend Jesus Navas – ‘I don’t think I’m ready to leave football yet’

The glittering career of Jesus Navas is coming to an end, to the chagrin of football fans everywhere, but especially Sevillistas. The 39-year-old announced several months ago that he would not be finishing the season, and would retire at the end of the year.

Tomorrow, the 39-year-old is set for his final home appearance, it what is sure to be an emotional occasion. Already this season, Navas has been seen in tears during or at the end of games.

“Many things come to mind, I try to assimilate them and hopefully I can enjoy the moment. I’m really looking forward to the match against Celta, to continue contributing until the end and for Sevilla to achieve another victory. That the fans are happy, that is what matters most,” he told Diario AS.

2️⃣4️⃣ hours until one last dance at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán… pic.twitter.com/7V3Ln8obAI — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 13, 2024

Navas has not yet made any plans for his retirement, although he is set for an as of yet undefined role with the club.

“That’s complicated… We’ll see what happens. I haven’t thought about that day after, honestly. I try to make these moments before retiring the best possible, to enjoy Sevilla, which is the greatest thing.”

He also confirmed that he did not yet feel ready to leave the game, but the pain in his hip had made it impossible.

“That’s right, an ordeal. And the worst thing is not now, but I had to think about the future. I want to continue leading a normal life, playing football with my children when I retire. As I am, continuing at this level could endanger my integrity. I am forced to leave, although if I tell the truth, I don’t think I am ready to leave football yet.”

Navas retired from Spain duty just this summer, starting in the Euro 2024 semi-final against France, a testament to both his enduring ability and professionalism. He will go down as one of Sevilla’s legends, and one of the most successful players in Spain history. Sevilla face Celta Vigo at home on Saturday, before traveling to the Santiago Bernabeu to play Real Madrid in their final game of the year.