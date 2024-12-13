Real Madrid confirm reason for Kylian Mbappe’s Christmas party absence

Real Madrid’s annual squad Christmas lunch featured a notable absentee with Kylian Mbappe missing.

The Los Blancos stars gathered at the Ciudad Deportiva basketball pavilion for their get-together ahead of the mid-season break.

Real Madrid head to Rayo Vallecano this weekend – before travelling to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final – and then hosting Sevilla in their final game of 2024.

Mbappe’s hamstring injury keeps him out of the trip to Vallecas but Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he will be available in Qatar.

Brazil star Rodrygo Goes is set to replace him in the starting line up as he builds back to full fitness.

As per reports from Relevo, the club were keen to reduce speculation over why Mbappe did not attend, as he recovers.

Mbappe was also suffering with a fever and the call was made to keep him away from his teammates with the flight to Qatar the priority in the coming days.