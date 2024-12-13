Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti answers lack of minutes for €60m signing – ‘Bla bla bla’

Real Madrid have seen an uptick in performance of late, with increased minutes for their second string, the likes of Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz making important contributions. However Endrick Felipe has been unable to break into the first team.

The Palmeiras product joined this summer for €40m plus €20m in add-ons, around half of which have reportedly been fulfilled already. Despite a positive start to life in the Spanish capital in his opening cameos, Endrick has not managed any minutes in 7 of Real Madrid’s last 12 games.

Ancelotti had little time for any criticism though. As Los Blancos come out the other side of an injury crisis, he was asked about those who say he should rotate more often.

“It is true, is true. I can rotate certain players, but when I have a squad of 14-15… I have little to rotate. And it is not always positive to include certain players, if they are young.”

“There is a lot of talk about Endrick, minutes… bla bla bla, there is a lot of talk, but I also have to think about when to bring in the players, if it will help them, and bla bla, bla bla. It’s not easy. If I have few players, it is normal to rotate less.”

The Italian coach said that it did not bother him that he was criticised for not giving young players opportunities.

“No, no. Because it’s not reality. That’s why it doesn’t bother me.”

Earlier this week Ancelotti was asked whether the teenage forward could leave on loan in January for more game time, something Ancelotti dismissed. He was asked what exactly Endrick has to work on in order to get those minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“But it’s not just him who has to work, but everyone. He is very young and has one of the best forwards in the world in front of him. You have to be patient. He would like to play more, of course, but he doesn’t ask for anything. Let him continue his learning like this. That’s all.”