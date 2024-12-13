Real Madrid icon Luis Figo calls Spanish people lazy and reveals how much money he has

Real Madrid icon and Barcelona villain Luis Figo was the latest football-related star to appear on the popular talk show ‘La Revuelta’ with David Broncano this week in the Spanish capital, where the likes of Pedri and the Williams brothers have also appeared this season. He did not blink in the face of the more personal questions.

The man at the centre of arguably the most controversial transfer in the history of the game, Figo spoke about a series of topics, including Kylian Mbappe. He noted that at times the pressure on makes it difficult to express yourself on the pitch.

Figo, who has never been one for biting his tongue, also insinuated that Spanish people are lazy, referencing an equally lazy stereotype. He was asked why, being so rich, he still worked.

“You have to produce. Someone has to work in this country. If you have been with schedules and a routine all your life… if you like to produce. It is about being a businessman, being successful, it is doing things well, it is producing employment, I like the feeling of doing things well,” he explained, as quoted by Marca.

Asked about Spanish and Portuguese unification, Figo responded with a glint in his eye.

“I am Portuguese and I pay [taxes] here… it would be good for them to join, but it depends on who can govern.”

Famously, Broncano always asks his guests about their love life and about how much money they have in the bank.

“It depends on how much the Treasury values ​​my properties. I have more than you think and less than what I want. Between €20m and €50m…”

Figo went ahead and answered both, even though guests are usually given a choice between the two.

“None, I’m working a lot,” responded the 52-year-old, when he was asked how many times he has had sexual relations in the last month.