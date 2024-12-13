Real Madrid icon makes firm ‘crisis’ point amid form issues

A former Real Madrid star has dismissed talk of a crisis at the club this season.

Los Blancos have been far from their ruthless best so far in 2024/25 with injuries playing a key role in their inconsistency.

However, ahead of the penultimate round of La Liga games in 2024, Carlo Ancelotti’s defending Spanish and European champions are two points off the top of the table.

Their Champions League campaign is also edging back on track, with a busy January of Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey action on the agenda.

Fernando Morientes – who won three Champions League titles in a formidable Real Madrid attack in the late 90’s/early 2000’s – claims their experience will ensure a fierce return in 2025.

“I’ve seen ‘critical’ situations in December that have ended in winning La Liga and the Champions League… the critical situations are in April,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“The other day I heard Ancelotti say the important thing is to fight for everything at this time of year. In the Champions League it’s the same.

“Right now we have to evaluate players and see how things turn out, but Madridistas can rest easy.”

Real Madrid could potentially end 2025 as La Liga leaders, if Barcelona’s results go in their favour, ahead of a mid-month trip to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup against either Pachuca or Al Ahly on December 18.