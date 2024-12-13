Man United line up La Liga star to solve problem position

Manchester United are reportedly tracking Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez as a January transfer option.

The Red Devils are expected to spend big in bolstering their squad in the coming months as new boss Ruben Amorim aims for a revamp at Old Trafford.

One of the key positions highlighted in need of reinforcing is at left back due to Luke Shaw’s ongoing injury issues.

As per reports from Teamtalk.com, Gutierrez has now emerged as an option, with the defender having a €35m release clause included in his contract in Catalonia.

However, negotiating a possible deal for Gutierrez is not straightforward, with former side Real Madrid also retaining an interest in him.

Los Blancos still have a 50% sell-on clause in Gutierrez’s contract, and an €8m buyback clause, as part of their 2022 sale of the 22-year-old to Girona.

Gutierrez is expected demand assurances over his first team role, before considering an exit, with Real Madrid unsure over their long term plans at left back.