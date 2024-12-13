Man City owners want La Liga star as January transfer priority

Manchester City will make an immediate January move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi was heavily linked with a summer move to City’s Premier League rivals Liverpool before opting against the switch at the last minute.

The Spain international changed his mind, to remain in San Sebastian, but the situation has reportedly changed since.

Liverpool are rumoured to be open to a revival of their interest, but City are the new frontrunners, according to multiple sources.

As per an exclusive report from ESPN, City’s ownership will bankroll a major January squad update, after posting record profits this year.

City’s poor form has forced the need for change and Pep Guardiola is prioritising Zubimendi to lead the revolution at the Etihad Stadium.

Zubimendi still has a £52m release clause in his contract in the Basque Country, which City can easily afford, as the club prepare to heavily back Guardiola to reignite their title defence in 2025