MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez hopes Antoine Griezmann remains with him at Atletico Madrid for years to come.

The duo have begun to build a deadly partnership in recent weeks as the Argentinian finds his feet in Madrid.

However, Griezmann’s future in the Spanish capital remains a constant source of speculation, with the 33-year-old out of contract in 2026.

There is no immediate danger of Griezmann leaving on a free transfer, but he remains open to a move to MLS before retirement, and the club are pragmatic over his next step.

Griezmann has revived his relationship with the Los Rojiblancos fan base, following his ill-fated move to Barcelona, and Alvarez hopes he can be persuaded to stay in Madrid beyond 2026.

The veteran has already racked up 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

“We all know the class Antoine has. Everything he’s given to this club and to football in general, it’s a pleasure to play with him,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“He gives us a lot and makes us all play better, we hope he stays with us and continues to contribute.”

Atletico Madrid wrap up 2024 with two crunch La Liga games against neighbours Getafe and Barcelona in the coming days before the mid-season break.