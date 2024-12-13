Jude Bellingham on key change which has boosted Real Madrid form

Jude Bellingham has opened up on key changes in his game to cap off a superb November.

The England international struggled with minor injuries at the start of the campaign but he is now back to full power.

Bellingham netted two La Liga goals in November, and has been named as the Los Blancos player of the month, as his form continues into December.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is now up to six goals in all competitions with his Champions League account also opened.

Real Madrid need Bellingham back to his best and the midfielder has revealed how small changes are making a key impact for him.

“I’ve improved a lot in my style of play this month and it’s good to get this recognition,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m focused on the next challenge. What’s coming up before the end of the season is important. I’m scoring more goals now, I’m playing better and I’m very confident.”

Bellingham is unlikely to catch his 23-goal tally from his debut campaign in Madrid, but he should make double figures by the start of 2025, if his current hot streak continues.