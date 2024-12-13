Italy icon and former Valencia manager makes major change to his appearance 22 years later

The dimunitive but volcanic figure of Gennaro Gattuso is recognisable almost anywhere, with a stocky build, a full beard and a eyes quick to narrow. Yet the former Valencia manager has made a major change to his appearance in the name of charity.

The ex-AC Milan midfielder is now in charge of Hajduk Split in Croatia, and the club recentl revealed that Gattuso has jettisoned his famous beard. The 46-year-old has sported his facial hair for a remarkable 22 years, but this week shaved it off, raising over €10k for various charitable causes, say MD.

🇮🇹💈 Gennaro Gattuso shaved his beard. It was for charity where over €10,000 was raised. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k0WR9cSVdG — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 11, 2024

The fiery coach certainly looks younger and perhaps a little less intimidating – which may be the reason he has had the beard for so long. After leaving Los Che, Gattuso had a spell in France with Olympique Marseille before taking the job in Croatia with Hajduk. One of Croatia’s giants, they currently sit second in the table, level on points with Rijeka.