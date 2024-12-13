Eduardo Camavinga faces Rayo Vallecano test ahead of Qatar trip

Eduardo Camavinga is set to feature on his Real Madrid return at Rayo Vallecano.

The French international has returned to the Los Blancos squad for the first time in three weeks due to a hamstring issue.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to recall the 22-year-old for the short trip to Vallecas as fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe misses out.

Mbappe is expected to be fit in time for the flight to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 18 but he will not b risked in this game.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Camavinga will be tested off the bench away at Rayo, as a proving ground for the trip to the Middle East.

If he suffers no ill effects in the coming days, the Les Bleus star will be a key addition for the final weeks of 2024, as Ancelotti aims for a strong end to the calendar year across all competitions.