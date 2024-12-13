Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid – ‘There are very few like him on the market’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was criticised in midweek for dropping Raul Asencio against Girona and Atalanta, following a string of solid peformances next to Antonio Rudiger. Ancelotti opted instead to use Aurelien Tchouameni in defence, as he did at times last season.

The French midfielder has admitted that he much prefers to play in the middle of the pitch, and yet looks set to be there for much of the rest of the season depending on how David Alaba’s recovery from injury goes.

“The first thing is to thank him for his commitment, his altruism. Playing there without complaining and making the best of it. Against Atalanta and Girona he did very well and it is no coincidence that we won those two games with him. Taking into account that it is not his position, but he does it for the team.”

Tchouameni has been heavily crticised this season for his performances in the middle of the pitch, with the hierarchy reportedly losing patience with him. Ancelotti warned Los Blancos against any rash decisions.

“He is a fundamental pivot for us, one of which there are very few like him in the market, but we are in an emergency,” Ancelotti said, praising the Frenchman.

Recent months have seen reports that Real Madrid are willing to sacrifice Tchouameni next summer for a big fee to paliate the loss of income from their issues with the Santiago Bernabeu. Save for fits and bursts, Tchouameni is yet to make the position his own, and while Ancelotti has stood by him, President Florentino Perez reportedly prefers Eduardo Camavinga in holding midfield.