Barcelona appeal for Hansi Flick ban rejected

Barcelona are set to be without manager Hansi Flick for their final two games of the year, after the Appeals Committee upheld his red card ban.

The German manager was sent off against Real Betis for shouting and gesticulating at the officials, which Barcelona appealed. Flick claims that he was shouting at himself and his own players, and made no complaints to the officials.

That case was made by Barcelona to the Committee, but there has been no reduction in his ban, as reported by Sport. They say the video evidence does not prove the referee’s report wrong, and note that Flick complained after his red card.

Certainly it is unusual to include the latter detail, as the facts after the matter usually only influence in the case of further suspension. It is nevertheless a major blow for the Blaugrana, who will miss him against Leganes and their crunch match against Atletico Madrid on the 21st of December.