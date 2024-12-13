Arsenal eye La Liga chief as Edu replacement in 2025

Arsenal are ready to cast their net wide to source a replacement for former sporting director Edu in 2025.

The Premier League giants were left shocked by the Brazilian’s decision to step away from his role at the Emirates Stadium in November with immediate effect.

The Gunners opted against a quickfire move to bring in a new face as they want to reassess the situation at the end of the 2024/25 season.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Dan Ashworth is being considered as a candidate, following his surprise departure from Manchester United this month.

However, Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe is also being considered, as he prepares to leave San Sebastian at the end of the campaign.

Olabe has served six years in his role at La Real with Erik Bretos confirmed as his replacement.

His personal link with Mikel Arteta could also be a pull factor as the 57-year-old aims for a new challenge away from Spanish football.